489 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $364.60 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $372.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

