7,466 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Bought by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Terex by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Terex by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,752.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,882. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of TEX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 477,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,352. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

