7,775 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Purchased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $1,015,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 8.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 1.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of Green Plains stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $18.27. 688,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

