8,883 Shares in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,549.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 448,003 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 109.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 191,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 100,006 shares during the period.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.17. 219,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,341. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.