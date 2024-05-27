AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.06. 3,691,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.35. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,561 shares of company stock valued at $53,645,658. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

