Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,141,059,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,480,000 after purchasing an additional 93,984 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after buying an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after buying an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $294.28 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.50 and a 52-week high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.54. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,298 shares of company stock worth $33,247,394. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.11.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

