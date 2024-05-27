Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $334,072,000 after purchasing an additional 249,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $303.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.28 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.91.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.13.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

