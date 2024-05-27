Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 7,764 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Toro by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Toro by 55.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 45.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

TTC opened at $83.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $106.68. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

