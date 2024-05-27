Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $100,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 944.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 459,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 415,798 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 784,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after buying an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,150,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $41.98 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.