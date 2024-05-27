Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,599,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,797,000 after buying an additional 223,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Shares of C opened at $63.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

