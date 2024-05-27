Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULS opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.