Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 52 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,836,781 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Wolfe Research upped their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.04.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $590.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $624.86 and its 200 day moving average is $584.14.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

