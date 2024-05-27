Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Reduced by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Airbnb by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after buying an additional 273,191 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $144.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.98. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $1,441,564.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,949,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,324 shares of company stock worth $51,386,281 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

