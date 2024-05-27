Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 377,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $3,957,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Amdocs by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 917,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after buying an additional 77,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Amdocs by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,279,000 after buying an additional 254,304 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $79.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

