Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) & Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Head to Head Contrast

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) and Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Propanc Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.91%. Given Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amneal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

31.8% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Propanc Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Propanc Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals -6.76% 234.06% 4.27% Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -1,700.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Propanc Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals $2.39 billion 0.83 -$83.99 million ($0.56) -11.52 Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$2.66 million N/A N/A

Propanc Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Propanc Biopharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products. The Specialty segment develops, promotes, sells, and distributes pharmaceutical products with focus on central nervous system disorders, including Parkinson's disease, and endocrine disorders. This segment also provides Rytary, an oral capsule formulation of carbidopa-levodopa to treat Parkinson's disease, post-encephalitic parkinsonism, and parkinsonism; Unithroid for the treatment of hypothyroidism; and IPX203, a pipeline product for Parkinson's disease. The AvKARE segment offers pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services primarily to governmental agencies, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. This segment also distributes bottle and unit dose pharmaceuticals under the AvKARE and AvPAK names; and packages and distributes pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers. It sells its products through wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, chain pharmacies, and individual pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Atlas Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2018. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. It offers PRP, a formulation lead product that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes. The company has a research collaboration with University of Jaén that undertakes the research activities for POP1 joint drug discovery program; and a joint research and drug discovery program with Universities of Jaén and Granada to investigate the changes in genetic and protein expression that occur in cancer cells. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

