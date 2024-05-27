Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $19,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $280.75 on Monday. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AON

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

