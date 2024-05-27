APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,011 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after buying an additional 626,460 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,815,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,701,000 after buying an additional 53,241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,619,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,983,000 after buying an additional 88,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after buying an additional 345,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

