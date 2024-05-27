Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.64 Million

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $12.64 million and $53,163.79 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Astrafer

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.08356574 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $53,230.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

