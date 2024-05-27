Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $7.89 or 0.00011451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $37.81 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00009431 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001386 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,853.66 or 0.99922223 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011628 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00116257 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,195,163 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,188,053.7328952 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.74914287 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $31,365,009.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.