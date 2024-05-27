Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $14.28 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0766 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $14.28 million and approximately $21,508.17 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00092186 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00030915 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012431 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.