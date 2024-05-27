BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.14. 24,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,995. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

