BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $11.85. 28,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,098. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.