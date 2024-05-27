Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $75.63 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,616 shares of company stock worth $4,819,057. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.