Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 198,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

VTI traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.87. 3,123,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.