Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 10,240 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 2,048.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,215,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after buying an additional 3,367,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,175,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after buying an additional 3,109,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,370,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,867,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

