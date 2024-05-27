Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,600 BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,665,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,283,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

