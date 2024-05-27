Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,688,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

