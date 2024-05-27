Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 336 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,618,000 after purchasing an additional 881,710 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in Alibaba Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 10,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $81.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41,456,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,840,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

