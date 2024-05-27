Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys New Holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,988,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after acquiring an additional 227,011 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,694,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 30.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 458,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,280,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 232,484 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NBXG stock traded up 0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 12.24. 171,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of 11.39. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 9.31 and a fifty-two week high of 12.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

