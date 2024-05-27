Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 12,219 Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KURA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 22.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,593. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KURA

About Kura Oncology

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.