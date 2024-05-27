Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,798,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,482,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

PSP stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $66.33. 8,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $248.07 million, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $67.26.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

