Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 169.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUL traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 46,818 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $767.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

