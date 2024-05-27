Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 353,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,962,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $199.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,354,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,185. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $203.62. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

