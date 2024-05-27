Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 408.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,553. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

