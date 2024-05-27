Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in GSK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.12. 2,210,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

