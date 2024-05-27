Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $348.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $205.60 and a one year high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.