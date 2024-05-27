Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 306.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1,865.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,890,000 after purchasing an additional 840,823 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $13,992,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $11,952,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 484.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 699,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 579,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.