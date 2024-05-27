Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $217,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.22. 468,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,223. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $170.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

