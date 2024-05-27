Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $254,000 Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 649,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 57,206 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $3,842,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 122,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 777.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 106,359 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 83,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EJUL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,488. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

