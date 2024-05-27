Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,795,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,204,029. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.