Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of OFS Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OFS Capital by 1,180.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,607 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,751 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

OFS Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. 40,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,862. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. OFS Capital Co. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $132.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -137.37%.

About OFS Capital

(Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.