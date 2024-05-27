Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,203 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.7% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.5 %

DAR stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $40.80. 2,967,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.