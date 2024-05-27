Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,998.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 90,909 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.11. 27,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,827. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $48.57.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

