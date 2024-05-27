Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 105,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 49,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.56. 412,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

