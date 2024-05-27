Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 262 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.06. 794,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.