Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $4,339,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,464,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,477,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $4,339,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,464,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,477,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $54,183,354 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

NYSE:K traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.04. 1,689,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

