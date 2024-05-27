Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

VCR stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.29. 23,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,925. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $247.52 and a one year high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

