Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $467.35. The stock had a trading volume of 513,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,361. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.36. The stock has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

