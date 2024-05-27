Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3,277.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 487,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,040,000 after purchasing an additional 472,925 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 79,479 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 580,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth $478,000.

BST traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.53. 145,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,894. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

