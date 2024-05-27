Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

